India bond yields inched higher ahead of the 160 billion rupees ($3.08 billion) debt sale later in the day, the first sale of longer-dated paper since the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates aggressively this week.

The auction, which will include 70 billion rupees of the highly traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond, is expected to attract good demand, setting up the prospect of gains in debt markets.

"The market is looking a bit weak before the auction. I expect the cutoffs to come in about 0.10 rupees lower than market levels," said a trader with a primary dealership.

"The auction should be well bid. Subsequently, I expect a rally."

At 9:15 a.m., the 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield was up 1 basis points at 8.42 percent, still under the 8.45 percent levels the day before the RBI cut. Please see an important advisory about the change in Reuters' markets coverage for India by double clicking  ($1 = 51.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)