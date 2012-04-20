India's 160 billion bond auction went slightly better than expected, with yields for the new debt coming in lower than expectations and the entire allotment selling without devolvement.

Traders had particularly paid attention to the tranche maturing in 2024, given the expectations for the introduction of a new benchmark 10-year bond and the closeness of the two maturities.

"Demand in the 2024 paper seemed to be decent given the expectation of a new benchmark in the near month and on anticipation of a good auction cut off for the new securities," said an analyst at a broking firm.

He added the successful auction gave investors a profitable way to exit from the security.

At 1.45 p.m., the 2024 paper was trading at a yield of 8.49 percent, off its day's high of 8.52 percent.