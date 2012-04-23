Indian federal bond prices gain in early trades, after three
sessions of losses, as traders suspect the central bank is
buying debt in the secondary market.
The "others" category in trading data, which includes RBI
buying, showed 16.81 billion rupees of purchases on Friday.
"The number is unusually high which has led to speculation
of RBI supporting the market," said a trader with a primary
dealership.
The RBI has said it would do a mix of open market purchases
and screen-based secondary market buying to help ease liquidity.
Volume in the benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was low on speculation of a new 10-year paper
being auctioned this week.
The government is set to announce late on Monday sale of new
papers for its 160 billion rupees auction this week, including a
paper in the 10-14 year maturity.
At 9:26 a.m., the 10-year paper yielded 8.53 percent, down 1
basis point from Friday's close. The most traded 9.15 percent
2024 bond was at 8.55 percent, down 2 basis
points.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)