Indian federal bond prices gain in early trades, after three sessions of losses, as traders suspect the central bank is buying debt in the secondary market.

The "others" category in trading data, which includes RBI buying, showed 16.81 billion rupees of purchases on Friday.

"The number is unusually high which has led to speculation of RBI supporting the market," said a trader with a primary dealership.

The RBI has said it would do a mix of open market purchases and screen-based secondary market buying to help ease liquidity.

Volume in the benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was low on speculation of a new 10-year paper being auctioned this week.

The government is set to announce late on Monday sale of new papers for its 160 billion rupees auction this week, including a paper in the 10-14 year maturity.

At 9:26 a.m., the 10-year paper yielded 8.53 percent, down 1 basis point from Friday's close. The most traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond was at 8.55 percent, down 2 basis points. Please see an important advisory about the change in Reuters' markets coverage for India by double clicking (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)