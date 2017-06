MUMBAI, May 11 * The benchmark 2021 bond yield is flat at 8.56 percent, as caution prevails ahead of the debt auction and open market operations. * RBI to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.81 billion) in bonds, while also undertaking 120 billion rupees in bond purchases via open market operations. * Bidding at the auction seen aggressive given the joint liquidity injection. * Traders also await the notoriously volatile March industrial output data due around 0530 GMT. ($1 = 53.3850 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)