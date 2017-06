* India's benchmark 2021 bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.52 percent after comments from RBI Deputy Subir Gokarn build hopes for monetary easing in the June policy meeting. * OIS rates also move lower, with 1-year down 4 basis points at 8.02 percent and 5-year 6 bps lower at 7.50 percent. * Gokarn says that although the RBI is focused on inflation, other pressures cannot be ignored. * He also says RBI has started seeing the cash reserve ratio as a liquidity tool, in a departure from the RBI's previous stand of considering it a monetary tool. * Surprise contraction in March factory data also adding to rate cut hopes. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)