* The benchmark 2021 bond yield falls 3 basis points to 8.53 percent as Brent crude slipped towards $111 after talks to form a new government in Greece failed. * Traders are watching India's inflation data due at 0630 GMT, which is seen easing to 6.70 percent in April versus a year ago, lower than the average rate of 6.91 percent over the past three months. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)