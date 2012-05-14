* The benchmark 2021 bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.54 percent, despite higher-than-expected WPI. * Bond prices recover from earlier falls as traders say one saving grace is that gains in core inflation -- stripping out food and fuel -- are not as sharp. * Traders also focused on a potential new benchmark 10-year bond, which some say could be announced as early as on Monday when details about the auction later this week are announced. * The central bank could announce more bond purchases via open market operation on Tuesday, given tight liquidity conditions. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)