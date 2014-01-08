Employees walk out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Aggregate net profit for the 30 constituents of the benchmark BSE Sensex is expected to grow by 13 percent and revenue by 12.5 percent for the October-December quarter, according to a median estimate of 10 brokerages.

Financial results for the third quarter begin this week with Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) reporting earnings on January 10.

Analysts expect the strongest earnings growth for exporters like IT and pharmaceutical companies, telecoms and auto.

Real Estate, cement and capital goods companies are expected to see the biggest fall in earnings.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)