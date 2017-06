* India due to report trade data on Tuesday, when markets are closed. * Data comes at a time of deepening concerns about India's negative current account balance. * Credit Agricole expects exports to have fallen 5.7 percent on year in March, from 4.30 percent gain in the previous month. * "Falling exports undermine the vulnerability of the INR," Credit Agricole says. (Reporting By Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)