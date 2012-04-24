* Shares in agrichemical makers United Phosphorous and Excel Crop Care fall about 5-6 percent each after the Competition Commission of India found them guilty of collusion. * CCI imposed a penalty of 9 percent of the average of their standalone turnover over the past three years. * Nomura says based on CCI's formula, United Phosphorous has been imposed a penalty of 2.52 billion rupees ($47.96 million), which would shave nearly 30 percent of its projected FY13 consolidated profit. * United Phosphorus, Excel Crop, along with two more manufacturers, have been accused of colluding while submitting bids for a tender for aluminium phosphide tablets from Food Corporation of India, a government body. ($1 = 52.5400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)