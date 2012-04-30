* CLSA says cement prices have started to weaken across India,
with dealers expecting more falls ahead, according to its India
Reality Research survey.
* Cement prices have fallen by an average of 2 percent per bag
since April 15, with dealers citing rising inventories, while
demand is being hit by "sluggish" construction activity.
* ACC has risen 6 percent in 2012, Ambuja Cements
is down 4 percent, while Ultratech Cement is
up 21 percent on a year-to-date basis, compared to 12.2 percent
rise in 50-share index.
* The outlook for the sector is mixed, with demand expected to
rise 7-8 percent as construction picks up on the back of falling
interest rates but rising costs could force companies to
increase prices.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)