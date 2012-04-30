* CLSA says cement prices have started to weaken across India, with dealers expecting more falls ahead, according to its India Reality Research survey. * Cement prices have fallen by an average of 2 percent per bag since April 15, with dealers citing rising inventories, while demand is being hit by "sluggish" construction activity. * ACC has risen 6 percent in 2012, Ambuja Cements is down 4 percent, while Ultratech Cement is up 21 percent on a year-to-date basis, compared to 12.2 percent rise in 50-share index. * The outlook for the sector is mixed, with demand expected to rise 7-8 percent as construction picks up on the back of falling interest rates but rising costs could force companies to increase prices. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)