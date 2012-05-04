* Shares in India's Cipla gain 3.1 percent to 327.35 rupees after CLSA upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "underperform", m a intaining its 12-month price target at 360 rupees. * The brokerage says it expects "strong" operating performance from Lexapro, an anxiety and depression drug, and a weaker rupee. * CLSA says nasal spray Dymista will also boost earnings as U.S. sales ramp up. * CLSA also calls Cipla's valuations "reasonable" after recent sharp falls. * Separately, Cipla has cut the price of some of its cancer drugs, but company says no impact seen on revenues due to very low volumes of these drugs. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)