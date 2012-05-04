* Shares in India's Cipla gain 3.1 percent to 327.35
rupees after CLSA upgrades the stock to "outperform" from
"underperform", m a intaining its 12-month price target at 360
rupees.
* The brokerage says it expects "strong" operating performance
from Lexapro, an anxiety and depression drug, and a weaker
rupee.
* CLSA says nasal spray Dymista will also boost earnings as U.S.
sales ramp up.
* CLSA also calls Cipla's valuations "reasonable" after recent
sharp falls.
* Separately, Cipla has cut the price of some of its cancer
drugs, but company says no impact seen on revenues due to very
low volumes of these drugs.
