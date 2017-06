* Citigroup maintains an "aggressive" stance in its model portfolio for India, and keeps its target for the BSE index at 18,400 points from current levels at around 17,200. * Citigroup says retains "overweight" position on banks, autos and capital goods, though it tempers some of its views given strong performance year-to-date and "modest" outlook for interest rate cuts. * The bank turns positive on cement, citing improving demand-supply outlook and less competition from rising barriers to entry, among other factors. * Adds Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Unilever, Havells India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India , United Phosphorus and IPCA to its model portfolio. * Drops Cummins India from its portfolio. * Citigroup's views contrast with more cautious recent reports from Deutsche, UBS and Nomura. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)