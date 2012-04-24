* India's Tata Consultancy Services shot up as much as 12.4 percent after its fiscal Q4 results, but CLSA says it will stick to its "underperform" rating on the stock. * Despite TCS' upbeat comments on Monday, CLSA says the overall demand environment is "volatile," while pricing pressures and the "elevated" costs of hiring will limit upside margins. * CLSA also says TCS' valuations of 16.5x March 2013 earnings limit any "money-making potential." * CLSA's 12-month price target of 1,160 rupees compares to TCS' latest share price of 1,190 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)