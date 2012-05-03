* Shares in Dabur India falls 3.7 percent after CLSA downgrades the stock to "under-perform." * CLSA says Dabur's 14 percent gain in share prices over the past three months are not justified given uncertainty about the outlook for near-term margins. * Dabur faces a potential hit to margins given its "high" plans for advertisement and promotion in fiscal 2013, CSLA said * The weaker outlook comes after the maker of personal care and food products' recent earnings came in below estimates due to higher costs, CLSA adds. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)