* Shares in Dabur India falls 3.7 percent after CLSA
downgrades the stock to "under-perform."
* CLSA says Dabur's 14 percent gain in share prices over the
past three months are not justified given uncertainty about the
outlook for near-term margins.
* Dabur faces a potential hit to margins given its "high" plans
for advertisement and promotion in fiscal 2013, CSLA said
* The weaker outlook comes after the maker of personal care and
food products' recent earnings came in below estimates due to
higher costs, CLSA adds.
