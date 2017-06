* Near-month Nifty futures contracts down 0.1 percent, in line with spot markets, ahead of their expiry at the end of the session on Thursday. * So far about 60.3 percent of positions have been rolled into the May series vs the 52 percent rollover seen from March to April. * However, total positions in futures contracts are shrinking, dealers say, attributing it in part to the recent uncertainty over foreign taxation. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)