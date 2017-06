* Deutsche Bank recommends getting more defensive on Indian stocks until investors see more certainty on economic indicators and policy, a more stable rupee, and improvements in corporate confidence. * Bank recommends investors pick stocks that would benefit from "continued robustness" in domestic consumption and hinterland economy. * Top picks for its model portfolio are ITC, Bajaj Auto , Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, as well as two banks Deutsche believes have bigger exposure to consumer finance: HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)