UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares in Indian drug maker Divi's Laboratories rises 2.2 percent, hitting its highest since Jan 2008, after already surging 7.3 percent on Monday. * Traders cite widespread speculation that the MSCI will include the stock in its indexes. Results from MSCI's semi-annual index review is due out later on Tuesday. * Shares also gaining after Divi says Jan-march net profit gained 22 percent from a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close