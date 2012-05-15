* Shares in Indian drug maker Divi's Laboratories rises 2.2 percent, hitting its highest since Jan 2008, after already surging 7.3 percent on Monday. * Traders cite widespread speculation that the MSCI will include the stock in its indexes. Results from MSCI's semi-annual index review is due out later on Tuesday. * Shares also gaining after Divi says Jan-march net profit gained 22 percent from a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)