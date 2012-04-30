* India's biggest real estate developer DLF rise 3.2 percent to 188.10 after Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its 12-month target price to 264 rupees from 252 rupees. * Goldman cites a pick up in residential launches, a recovery in commercial property, easing interest rates, and improved outlooks for asset sales as well as for operating/financial leverage as reasons for upgrade. * DLF's share price is down 0.5 percent for 2012 while India's benchmark index is up about 11 percent in the same period. * The upgrade has come close on the heels of DLF's removal from India's benchmark index, which will come into effect from June 11. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)