MUMBAI, May 25 Analysts at Goldman Sachs and
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch cut their growth forecasts for
India, following up on a Morgan Stanley downgrade earlier this
week that had sparked much concern in domestic markets.
The downgrades come in a tough month for Indian markets,
after global risk aversion surged, exposing the country's fiscal
and economic vulnerabilities.
Goldman Sachs said it was cutting its gross domestic product
forecast to 6.6 percent from 7.2 percent for the fiscal year
ending in March 2013, citing a weaker investment outlook on the
back of domestic policy uncertainties.
The bank also revised higher its wholesale price inflation
forecast for the same period to 6.5 percent from 5 percent,
citing higher food prices and a potential increase in fuel
prices.
As a result, Goldman said it now expects only 50 basis
points in additional cuts of the repo rate for calendar year
2012, from its previous forecast of 75 basis points.
Merrill Lynch also downgraded its views, to 6.5 percent from
6.8 percent previously for fiscal 2012-13, though it cited the
fallout from the euro zone crisis as its main rationale.
Still, the bank sounded more optimistic on the domestic
economy, saying manufacturing growth appeared to be stronger
than indicated by the industrial output data, while noting that
several lead indicators had turned "neutral" from "negative."
"We continue to believe that the worst is over, but there is
still pain left," Merrill said.
The bank argued that India could ensure a recovery if the
central bank steps up its bond purchases via open market
operations, raises fuel prices, and issue an offshore bond
targeted at non resident Indians.
The pair of downgrades were still not as deep as Morgan
Stanley's earlier this week, which cut its fiscal 2012-13 growth
forecast to 6.3 percent, citing as a key reason the government's
expansionary policy of supporting consumption while investment
slows as a key reason.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam)