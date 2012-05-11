GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling stunned by UK election shock, fallout limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
* Goldman Sachs says India's "weak" industrial output data, along with "stable" core inflation, increases the probability of further rate cuts by the RBI. * Goldman says sticks with its call for a further cut of 75 basis points in the repo rate in the remainder of 2012, after the RBI's 50 bps cut last month. * Investment bank says RBI could also cut cash reserve ratio by a further 25 basis points to ease liquidity. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
By Chris Thomas June 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, largely shrugging off a shockingly bad election result for British Prime Minister Theresa May that has plunged the UK into political chaos days before the start of Brexit talks. Sterling fell sharply, but with results still pointing to May's Conservatives forming a minority government, and analysts playing up the chances of a "softer" Brexit under that or an alternative left-wing coalition under Lab