* Goldman Sachs says India's "weak" industrial output data, along with "stable" core inflation, increases the probability of further rate cuts by the RBI. * Goldman says sticks with its call for a further cut of 75 basis points in the repo rate in the remainder of 2012, after the RBI's 50 bps cut last month. * Investment bank says RBI could also cut cash reserve ratio by a further 25 basis points to ease liquidity. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)