* Shares in India's Housing Development Finance Corporation
fell 3.7 percent after its weighting reduced in MSCI's
indices.
* MSCI has reduced the weighting of HDFC in its indexes to
accommodate new addition and deletions, as part of its
semi-annual review of the composition across all its country
indices.
* However, a HDFC spokesman objects to MSCI's action.
* "MSCI may be considering foreign availability (of shares) in
HDFC at 74 percent which is incorrect. It should be 100 percent.
We are communicating this error to Morgan Stanley," a HDFC
spokesman said.
