* Shares in India's Housing Development Finance Corporation fell 3.7 percent after its weighting reduced in MSCI's indices. * MSCI has reduced the weighting of HDFC in its indexes to accommodate new addition and deletions, as part of its semi-annual review of the composition across all its country indices. * However, a HDFC spokesman objects to MSCI's action. * "MSCI may be considering foreign availability (of shares) in HDFC at 74 percent which is incorrect. It should be 100 percent. We are communicating this error to Morgan Stanley," a HDFC spokesman said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)