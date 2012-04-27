* HSBC maintains "overweight" rating on Indian stocks, but says
country now behind China and Taiwan in its preferences.
* HSBC says valuations still remain supportive at 13.5 times
forward earnings, and maintains its year-end target of 19,300
for SENSEX (vs 17,130.67 close on Thursday).
* Foreign flows will be key, HSBC says, adding trading volumes
by foreign institutional investors have "crashed" after the
government introduced a proposal to tax certain foreign
investments in the fiscal 2013 budget unveiled in mid-March.
* HSBC's top picks include ITC, Bharti Airtel
, Maruti Suzuki, and Titan Industries
.
* Also recommends Housing Development Finance Corporation
, LIC Housing Finance, ICICI Bank
in the financial space.
* Other top picks include Power Grid, Coal India
, Jaiprakash Associates, and Dr.Reddy's
Laboratories, and Tata Consultancy Services
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)