* HSBC maintains "overweight" rating on Indian stocks, but says country now behind China and Taiwan in its preferences. * HSBC says valuations still remain supportive at 13.5 times forward earnings, and maintains its year-end target of 19,300 for SENSEX (vs 17,130.67 close on Thursday). * Foreign flows will be key, HSBC says, adding trading volumes by foreign institutional investors have "crashed" after the government introduced a proposal to tax certain foreign investments in the fiscal 2013 budget unveiled in mid-March. * HSBC's top picks include ITC, Bharti Airtel , Maruti Suzuki, and Titan Industries . * Also recommends Housing Development Finance Corporation , LIC Housing Finance, ICICI Bank in the financial space. * Other top picks include Power Grid, Coal India , Jaiprakash Associates, and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, and Tata Consultancy Services (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)