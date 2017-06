* Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains 2.9 percent after, reporting on Tuesday a better-than-expected 21 percent rise in quarterly profit. * CLSA upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "sell" and raises its target price to 465 rupees from 370 rupees earlier. * Brokerage cites Hindustan's "strong" operating performance in the last quarter and expectations of continued "strong" growth momentum. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)