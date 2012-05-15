* India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation gains 2.3 percent, Videocon Industries adds 1.25 percent after partner Anadarko Petroleum Corp 's says discovers major new gas field in Mozambique. * The U.S. explorer says the Golfinho discovery in northern Mozambique may hold more than 20 trillion cubic feet of gas, and would underpin a plan to develop a world class liquefied natural gas export operation in Mozambique. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)