UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation gains 2.3 percent, Videocon Industries adds 1.25 percent after partner Anadarko Petroleum Corp 's says discovers major new gas field in Mozambique. * The U.S. explorer says the Golfinho discovery in northern Mozambique may hold more than 20 trillion cubic feet of gas, and would underpin a plan to develop a world class liquefied natural gas export operation in Mozambique. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close