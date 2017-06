Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex fell 0.15 percent, while the 50-share Nifty lost 0.2 percent. Banking shares were among the top decliners, with the NSE's banking index down 0.9 percent.

Reliance Industries fell nearly 1 percent, after it cut proven gas reserves estimates on Tuesday.

Data on SEBI and NSE showed foreign investors were net sellers of 9.92 billion rupees in Indian equities on Monday and Tuesday, despite the delay of GAAR provisions by a year, in a week marked by steep global risk aversion.