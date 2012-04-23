Indian shares rose in early trade, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ahead of its Jan-March earnings and banking stocks on hopes the Reserve Bank of India would take measures to enhance liquidity.

TCS, India's top software exporter, is expected to post a net income of 28.21 billion rupees ($541.51 million) in Jan-March, as per Starmine data.

India's benchmark index for bank stocks was up 0.44 percent, led by ICICI Bank, up 0.8 percent, and State Bank of India, up 0.6 percent.

Traders expect the market to be rangebound, grappling with derivatives expiry this week and foreign tax issues.

A fall in Nifty on Friday, which traders are attributing to a trading error, is also weighing on the market. The National Stock Exchange, however, denied the speculation.

The country's main 30-share BSE index was up 0.24 percent to 17,414 points, and the 50-share NSE index rose 0.23 percent to 5,302 points.

($1 = 52.0950 rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)