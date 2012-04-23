Indian shares reversed early gains to fall more than 1 percent after a Reuters report said Macquarie's Asia hedge fund has exited its short positions in Indian single stock futures in response to proposed tax rules that could lower investment returns.

India's No.2 software exporter Infosys Ltd also pulled down the main index after the company said it was under scrutiny from U.S. authorities for likely errors in employer eligibility documents of its staff.

"Market is falling because of report that Macquarie's $1.5 billion hedge fund has pulled out from India, and selling pressure in Infosys after visa woes," said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla Money.

Macquarie has decided to use a futures contract linked to India's 50-share NSE index Nifty on the Singapore Exchange to get its short exposure to India, according to an investor letter of the fund seen by Reuters, a switch other funds may also make.

"This is more absence of buying after this report, than fresh selling pressure," Mahajan added.

The 30-share BSE index was down 1.05 percent at 17,189 points, while 50-share NSE index was down 1.22 percent at 5,226 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)