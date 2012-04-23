Indian shares reversed early gains to fall more than 1 percent
after a Reuters report said Macquarie's Asia hedge fund
has exited its short positions in Indian single stock futures in
response to proposed tax rules that could lower investment
returns.
India's No.2 software exporter Infosys Ltd also
pulled down the main index after the company said it was under
scrutiny from U.S. authorities for likely errors in employer
eligibility documents of its staff.
"Market is falling because of report that Macquarie's $1.5
billion hedge fund has pulled out from India, and selling
pressure in Infosys after visa woes," said Vivek Mahajan, head
of research at Aditya Birla Money.
Macquarie has decided to use a futures contract linked to
India's 50-share NSE index Nifty on the Singapore Exchange to
get its short exposure to India, according to an investor letter
of the fund seen by Reuters, a switch other funds may also make.
"This is more absence of buying after this report, than
fresh selling pressure," Mahajan added.
The 30-share BSE index was down 1.05 percent at 17,189
points, while 50-share NSE index was down 1.22 percent
at 5,226 points.
