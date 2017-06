* Indian shares were flat as a surge in Tata Consultancy Services after upbeat Q4 results were offset by a drop in telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel on a regulatory proposal to sharply raise the price of 2G spectrum. * The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.01 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)