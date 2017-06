* India's main indexes turn positive as software services exporters rally after Tata Consultancy Services' fiscal Q4 results. * TCS gains 12 percent while Wipro adds 3 percent. Even Infosys swings from a fall of as much as 4.9 percent to gain 1.1 percent on the day. * India's 30 share benchmark index gaining 0.4 percent,while NSE's 50-share Nifty up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)