* India's benchmark index is flat as bargain hunting
lifts Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel,
but Wipro drops after issuing a muted outlook.
* Bharti stocks lost 5.2 percent in last two sessions on a
regulatory body proposal to sharply increase the price of basic
mobile phone spectrum. Reliance Industries has fallen about 11
percent since the end of February.
* Wipro's stock falls 6.5 percent after issuing a
muted revenue growth forecast for its key IT services unit for
fiscal quarter ending in June.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)