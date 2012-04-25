* India's benchmark index is flat as bargain hunting lifts Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel, but Wipro drops after issuing a muted outlook. * Bharti stocks lost 5.2 percent in last two sessions on a regulatory body proposal to sharply increase the price of basic mobile phone spectrum. Reliance Industries has fallen about 11 percent since the end of February. * Wipro's stock falls 6.5 percent after issuing a muted revenue growth forecast for its key IT services unit for fiscal quarter ending in June. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)