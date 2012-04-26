* Indian shares are flat ahead of the April derivatives expiry
at the end of the session, as gains in Infosys Ltd
after a Citigroup upgrade are offset by profit-taking in
Hindustan Unilever.
* A key concern is foreign investors, who sold a provisional net
of 3.4 billion Indian rupees ($64.63 million) in Indian equities
on Wednesday, a day marked by S&P's d o wngrade of the country's
outlook, as per data from National Stock Exchange.
* That makes it three days in a row of net selling, for a
provisional total of 15.18 billion rupees.
($1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)