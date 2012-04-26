* Indian shares are flat ahead of the April derivatives expiry at the end of the session, as gains in Infosys Ltd after a Citigroup upgrade are offset by profit-taking in Hindustan Unilever. * A key concern is foreign investors, who sold a provisional net of 3.4 billion Indian rupees ($64.63 million) in Indian equities on Wednesday, a day marked by S&P's d o wngrade of the country's outlook, as per data from National Stock Exchange. * That makes it three days in a row of net selling, for a provisional total of 15.18 billion rupees. ($1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)