(Updates volumes to closing levels) * Volumes in India's 50-share NSE index, or Nifty, sharply picked up by the end of the session due to trading tied to the expiry of futures contracts, changing course from the earlier drift towards their lowest since mid-July. * Still, charts clearly show that volumes have peaked in late February, and have since been southbound. * Nifty has fallen 7.4 percent since its 2012 high hit on Feb. 22, but it has been consistently supported by the 200-day moving average. * The falls in trading volumes are in line with similar declining activity in other Asian markets. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)