* Steel Authority of India could struggle to drum up demand for a bond sale of at least 1.5 billion rupees scheduled for April 27 as investors say pricing is too tight compared to market benchmarks. * The largest steel producer in India has set an upper cap of 9.20 percent on bids for the five-year bonds. * Similarly-rated debt, such as the five-year Power Finance and Rural Electrification bonds, are trading in secondary markets at 9.38-9.42 percent, traders said. * "Even at 9.20 percent, we will make a deep loss. Considering the firm is a rare issuer, with some discount priced in, the paper will find good demand at 9.30%," said an investor looking at the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)