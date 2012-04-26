* Steel Authority of India could struggle to drum up
demand for a bond sale of at least 1.5 billion rupees scheduled
for April 27 as investors say pricing is too tight compared to
market benchmarks.
* The largest steel producer in India has set an upper cap of
9.20 percent on bids for the five-year bonds.
* Similarly-rated debt, such as the five-year Power Finance
and Rural Electrification bonds, are trading
in secondary markets at 9.38-9.42 percent, traders said.
* "Even at 9.20 percent, we will make a deep loss. Considering
the firm is a rare issuer, with some discount priced in, the
paper will find good demand at 9.30%," said an investor looking
at the deal.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)