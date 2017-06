* India's main indexes gain, snapping two day losses, as banking stocks advance on expectations for good fiscal Q4 earnings. * ICICI Bank up 1.5 percent ahead of results later on Friday. * Axis bank, which also reports on Friday, advances 1.7 percent. * HDFC Bank reported earnings on April 18, beating forecasts with a 30.3 percent rise in net profit to 14.53 billion rupees. * Benchmark 30-share BSE index up 0.45 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.48 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)