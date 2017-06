* Indian shares edge lower, erasing earlier gains. * State Bank of India falls 2.3 percent, as investors sell state-run lenders and buy private sector ones such as ICICI Bank. * ICICI Bank gains 3 percent after posting a 31.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, bolstered by higher income for non-core operations and strong loan growth. * The BSE's 30-share index was down 0.35 percent, while NSE's 50-share index fell 0.34 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)