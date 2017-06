* India's benchmark index gains 0.6 percent, while 50-share index gains 0.65 percent, led by IT stocks. * IT stocks helped by weaker rupee and hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Fed after data showed cooling U.S. growth. * Infosys gains 1.5 percent. Valuations also playing a role, as shares still down about 12 percent from the day before it disappointed investors with its revenue forecasts. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)