* India's benchmark index extends early gains, now up
0.77 percent, while the 50-share index 0.70 percent
higher, led by continued bullishness in IT and banking stocks.
* IT stocks have been helped by the weaker rupee and
hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Fed after data showed
cooling U.S. growth.
* Infosys is up 2.3 percent, while Tata Consultancy
Services rose 3.2 percent.
* ICICI Bank continued to add to gains after better
than estimated Q4 results on Friday. Shares in banks will be
closely watched after rating agency Moody's said it was
reviewing ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank
for possible downgrades.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)