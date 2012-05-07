* India's benchmark index falls 1.7 percent, while the
50-share index loses 1.8 percent as banks and IT stocks
are sold off as part of an Asian sell-off of risk.
* The weaker rupee also weighs on sentiment, as is
uncertainty as the Finance Bill containing controversial tax
provisions is set to be introduced to the parliament.
* Reliance Industries and Infosys drop over
2 percent each, among the worst hit blue-chip stocks.
* Among banking names, State Bank of India falls 3.7
percent, while private lender ICICI bank loses 2.4
percent.
* NSE' bank index has fallen over 7 percent in the
month of May, compared to 4.7 percent fall in Nifty.
* Banks had outperformed the index from January to April,
gaining 29 percent vs 13.5 percent gain in the Nifty.
