* India's benchmark index falls 1.7 percent, while the 50-share index loses 1.8 percent as banks and IT stocks are sold off as part of an Asian sell-off of risk. * The weaker rupee also weighs on sentiment, as is uncertainty as the Finance Bill containing controversial tax provisions is set to be introduced to the parliament. * Reliance Industries and Infosys drop over 2 percent each, among the worst hit blue-chip stocks. * Among banking names, State Bank of India falls 3.7 percent, while private lender ICICI bank loses 2.4 percent. * NSE' bank index has fallen over 7 percent in the month of May, compared to 4.7 percent fall in Nifty. * Banks had outperformed the index from January to April, gaining 29 percent vs 13.5 percent gain in the Nifty. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)