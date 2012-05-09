* India's benchmark index falls 0.15 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.2 percent. * Banking shares are among the top decliners, with the NSE's banking index down 0.9 percent. * Reliance Industries falls nearly 1 percent, after it cut proven gas reserves estimates on Tuesday. * Data on SEBI and NSE shows foreign investors were net sellers of 9.92 billion rupees ($186.38 million) in Indian equities on Monday and Tuesday, despite the delay of GAAR provisions by a year, in a week marked by steep global risk aversion. ($1 = 53.2250 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)