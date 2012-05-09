* India's benchmark index falls 0.15 percent, while the
50-share NSE index loses 0.2 percent.
* Banking shares are among the top decliners, with the NSE's
banking index down 0.9 percent.
* Reliance Industries falls nearly 1 percent, after it
cut proven gas reserves estimates on Tuesday.
* Data on SEBI and NSE shows foreign investors were net sellers
of 9.92 billion rupees ($186.38 million) in Indian equities on
Monday and Tuesday, despite the delay of GAAR provisions by a
year, in a week marked by steep global risk aversion.
($1 = 53.2250 Indian rupees)
