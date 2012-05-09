* India's benchmark index gains 0.1 percent, recovering
after falling on Tuesday to its lowest since January 18. The
50-share NSE index is flat.
* ITC gains 4.8 percent after slumping 8.9 percent over
seven consecutive sessions, as analysts say the changes to the
pricing methodology for an excise duty announced in March is
seen as a positive for cigarette manufacturers.
* Tata Consultancy Services gains 2.5 percent and Wipro
rises 0.9 percent on bargain-hunting after fall in the
previous session.
* Other blue chips also recovering. Larsen & Toubro
gains 1.5 percent and Bharat Heavy Electricals
advances 2.1 percent after trading close to its October 2008
lows on Monday.
