* India's benchmark index gains 0.1 percent, recovering after falling on Tuesday to its lowest since January 18. The 50-share NSE index is flat. * ITC gains 4.8 percent after slumping 8.9 percent over seven consecutive sessions, as analysts say the changes to the pricing methodology for an excise duty announced in March is seen as a positive for cigarette manufacturers. * Tata Consultancy Services gains 2.5 percent and Wipro rises 0.9 percent on bargain-hunting after fall in the previous session. * Other blue chips also recovering. Larsen & Toubro gains 1.5 percent and Bharat Heavy Electricals advances 2.1 percent after trading close to its October 2008 lows on Monday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)