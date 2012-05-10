* Shares in Infrastructure Development Finance Company rose 4.6 percent after both CLSA and Deutsche Bank upgrade the stock. * CLSA raises IDFC to "buy" from "outperform" and keeps its 12-month target price at 150 rupees, citing "attractive" valuations and positives from its recent earnings, including an uptick in loan growth and more stable asset quality. * Deutsche Bank upgrades IDFC to "buy" from "hold" and keeps price target at 140 rupees, also citing valuations, and adding net spreads will expand due to a likely decline in funding costs in the second half of fiscal 2013. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)