UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares in Infrastructure Development Finance Company rose 4.6 percent after both CLSA and Deutsche Bank upgrade the stock. * CLSA raises IDFC to "buy" from "outperform" and keeps its 12-month target price at 150 rupees, citing "attractive" valuations and positives from its recent earnings, including an uptick in loan growth and more stable asset quality. * Deutsche Bank upgrades IDFC to "buy" from "hold" and keeps price target at 140 rupees, also citing valuations, and adding net spreads will expand due to a likely decline in funding costs in the second half of fiscal 2013. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close