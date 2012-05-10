(Corrects session high for rupee in 2nd bullet point) * India's benchmark index rose 0.91 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 1 percent, after the RBI's measures bolstered the Indian rupee. * Rupee rose as much as 52.95 intraday to the dollar after RBI said exporters would need to convert 50 percent of their foreign exchange holdings into the local currency. * Banking shares are among the top gainers, with the NSE's banking index up 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)