* India's main indexes pare gains with the benchmark BSE index and the 50-share NSE index both flat. * Blue chips lead decliners, with ITC, Infosys and banking stocks all down. * Foreign investor selling has been a top concern this week, with net sales reaching a provisional 13.4 billion rupees ($249.46 million) over the previous three sessions. ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)