UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's main indexes pare gains with the benchmark BSE index and the 50-share NSE index both flat. * Blue chips lead decliners, with ITC, Infosys and banking stocks all down. * Foreign investor selling has been a top concern this week, with net sales reaching a provisional 13.4 billion rupees ($249.46 million) over the previous three sessions. ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close