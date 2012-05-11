* India's benchmark index fell 0.17 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also down 0.23 percent, on weak sentiment driven by risk aversion led fall in other Asian markets. * Reliance Industries and IT shares are among the top losers, with the BSE's IT index down 0.6 percent. * Industrial output data, due 0530GMT, will be watched for cues on economy. * Foreign funds were net buyers on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data, after three sessions of selling. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)