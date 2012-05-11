UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's main indexes extend losses, with the benchmark BSE down 1 percent, after factory data for March unexpectedly contracted, sparking fears about economic growth. * Blue chips extend recent falls, with ITC down 2.7 percent, Infosys and Larsen & Toubro fall more than 1 percent each. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close