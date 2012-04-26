(Refiles to fix formatting with no changes to text)
* Asian Paints and Bank of Baroda rise ahead
of their inclusion in India's 50-share Nifty index on
Friday.
* Changes in the Nifty constituents have "always" led to a
volatile trading session the day before the change because of
the action of index trackers, says Kotak Institutional Equities.
* "In order to reduce tracking error, majority of the trading
needs to be deferred close to the effective date after
considering the liquidity of the constituents in question,"
Kotak says.
* Asian Paints will garner a 0.96 weighting on the index, while
Bank of Baroda will comprise 0.79 percent, Kotak estimates.
*By contrast, ITC and Reliance Industries
will see a reduction of 0.11 percent and 0.13 percent
respectively in their weightings, as per Kotak.
* Reliance Communications and Reliance Power
will be excluded from the index as of Friday.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)