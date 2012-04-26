(Refiles to fix formatting with no changes to text) * Asian Paints and Bank of Baroda rise ahead of their inclusion in India's 50-share Nifty index on Friday. * Changes in the Nifty constituents have "always" led to a volatile trading session the day before the change because of the action of index trackers, says Kotak Institutional Equities. * "In order to reduce tracking error, majority of the trading needs to be deferred close to the effective date after considering the liquidity of the constituents in question," Kotak says. * Asian Paints will garner a 0.96 weighting on the index, while Bank of Baroda will comprise 0.79 percent, Kotak estimates. *By contrast, ITC and Reliance Industries will see a reduction of 0.11 percent and 0.13 percent respectively in their weightings, as per Kotak. * Reliance Communications and Reliance Power will be excluded from the index as of Friday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)