* Citigroup upgrades Infosys to "buy" from "neutral and raises its target price to 2,750 rupees from 2,700 rupees, in a rare bit of recent positive news for the Indian software services exporter. * Infosys up 0.6 percent to 2,363.45 rupees. * Citigroup says despite near-term risks such as a falling currency, valuations are compelling at current levels of around 14 times forward year earnings vs 23 times at the same time last year. * Infosys shares have dropped 15 percent as of Wednesday's close since disappointing investors with its revenue forecasts. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)