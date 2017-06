*USD/INR forward premiums will remain well bid as cash conditions are still tight and bond yields elevated, dealers say. *Near-month premiums at 32.25/33.25 paise versus 33.00/35.00 paise on Friday, with 1-year flat at 325.00/327.00 paise. *Dealers say trading has been broadly range-bound, tracking spot levels. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)