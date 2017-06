*USD/INR gains to day's high of 52.695/70 vs Friday's close of 52.54/55 on the back of euro weakness and dollar demand from oil importers. *Traders said most state-oil companies have placed USD orders across 3-4 banks in small lots. * Signs of economic gloom in the euro zone and rising public hostility towards austerity policies ahead of elections in France and Greece keep the single currency weak in European trade.